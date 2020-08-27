Wednesday, September 2 at 2:00 pm

What the Words Say

Everyone agrees that the goal of reading instruction is for children to understand what they read. The question is: how does a little kid get there?

Senior correspondent Emily Hanford explores what reading scientists have figured out about how reading comprehension works and why poverty and race can affect a child’s reading development. We meet parents who are desperately searching for schools where their children will be taught how to read, and teachers who are learning things they were never taught about how reading comprehension develops.

To listen to the audio of “What the Words Say” from APM Reports online, please click HERE.