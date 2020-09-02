NPR and StoryCorps: One Small Step: Courageous Conversations Across A Growing Divide

Wednesday, September 9 at 2:00 pm

One Small Step: Courageous Conversations Across A Growing Divide -- A Special Hour From NPR and StoryCorps

At one of the most divided times in American history, StoryCorps and NPR are inviting people to take One Small Step to better understand those with whom they disagree. One Small Step pairs people of differing political views to have conversations with one another out of respect and recognition of their shared humanity. This hour-long radio special from NPR and StoryCorps tells the story of a nation divided and one effort to create space for conversation. Host Elise Hu guides us through conversations with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay, expert guests, and the highlights of a live stage presentation in Birmingham, Alabama, one of first cities to undertake the One Small Step project. The special will also remind us that we have more in common than what divides us, with decency and respect that is essential to a functioning democracy.