Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 pm

Facing Our Climate Future

Climate change is making global inequality worse, hitting low income communities and communities of color harder than everyone else. What happens when people are forced from their homes by extreme weather? Where do they go? This is a human rights issue, and it’s hard to fathom the extreme measures we have to take to create a fair and sustainable future. But there’s hope. Political leaders around the world are taking action. This week, we’re launching an ongoing series about our climate future. We'll hear from activists and political leaders who discussed climate resiliency at World Affairs’ recent Global Philanthropy Forum. And we’ll tag along with Bay Area activists as they fight to protect farmworkers from increasingly dangerous heat and smoke conditions.

Source: World Affairs