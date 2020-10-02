World Affairs

Wednesday, October 7 at 2:00 pm

A Big Deal, Not a Peace Deal

This month, Israel signed deals with two Gulf States on the White House South Lawn. They’re the first Arab-Israel agreements in 25 years, known as the “Abraham Accords,” and President Trump hailed them as a major foreign policy achievement. So why were the Palestinians missing from the agreements? In this episode, we take a closer look at these deals and how they will affect the peace process in the region.

Guests:

Daniel Estrin, NPR Correspondent in Jerusalem @DanielEstrin

Khaled Elgindy, Director of the Program on Palestinian - Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute and Author of Blind Spot: America and the Palestinians, From Balfour to Trump @elgindy_

