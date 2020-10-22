Covid-19: Maine CDC News Briefing followed by 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DEBATE

Wednesday, October 28 at 2:00 pm

Governor Janet Mills, Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will hold a special media briefing on today’s increase in COVID-19 cases and to answer questions about Maine’s public health response to COVID-19.

At the end of the briefind, please join us for a rebroadcast of last night’s 1st Congressional District Debate.