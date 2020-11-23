IDEAS From the CBC

Thursday, November 26 at 2:00 pm

The Complexity Of Cute

Cute things abound in modern life. Lately, we've seen a pandemic-induced upsurge in puppy and kitten adoptions. We even use sweet images of babies and animals to "cleanse the timeline" of our mudslinging social media. The distracting appeal of cute seems obvious, and yet there are deeper layers. This episode tours the science, psychology, history, and culture of cute, and asks why small, helpless things generate uncanny and powerful feelings in us.

Source: www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas