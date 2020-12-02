Tuesday, December 8 at 2:00 pm

Bridging Divides In The Wake Of A Global Pandemic

The Coronavirus era will be remembered for revealing and exacerbating existing social fault lines: the growing gap between the haves and the have-nots, reversing hard-won gains for the poor and for women, and for fueling fear of the "Other." This widening set of divisions goes beyond our own neighborhoods, cities and countries. The effects of these deepened divides are glaring on the global scale too, marking the experience of living through this pandemic in ways so stark, you can easily trace them on the world map. Today’s edition of Ideas from the CBC explores how to bridge the divides in the wake of a pandemic.

