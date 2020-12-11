BBC Global Questions and Chanukah Memories With Lisa Mayer, The Maine Rebbetzin

Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 pm

A Covid Vaccine: The End of the Pandemic? (2:00 - 2:30 pm)

The first Covid-19 vaccines could be given to people before Christmas, giving hope that an end to the misery of Coronavirus may be in sight. Oxford AstraZenica, Moderna, Biontech and Pfizer lead the field, but many other vaccines are also being developed and researchers are looking at how they will dovetail with each other. But questions are already being asked about whether poorer countries will have as much access to these vaccines as richer ones. And scientists are also worried that, with the recent growth of the anti-vax movement, millions may refuse to have the jab. So will the various vaccines now on the brink of regulatory approval, and others in development, really be the silver bullet to end the pandemic?

Zeinab Badawi, her panel of experts and question askers from around the world discuss 'A Covid Vaccine: The End Of The Pandemic?'

To listen to the audio of “A Covid Vaccine: The End of the Pandemic?” on BBC Global Questions online, please click HERE.

Chanukah Memories With Lisa Mayer, The Maine (2:30 - 3:00 pm)

The Maine Rebbetzin, Lisa Mayer, shares stories and song in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

To listen to the audio of Chanukah Memories With Lisa Mayer, The Maine, please click HERE.