The Dirt on Handwashing: The Legacy of Dr. Semmelweis

The resistance Ignaz Semmelweis encountered to his life-saving ideas would ultimately lead to his tragic end. With handwashing in the midst of a renaissance in the era of the coronavirus, Dr. Semmelweis deserves at least some of the credit.

