Commonwealth Club Of California

Alicia Garza, Michael Eric Dyson And Angela Rye

This radio program from The Commonwealth Club draws on two separate events: "Alicia Garza: The Purpose of Power" and "Michael Eric Dyson with Angela Rye: Reckoning with Race in America"

Activist Alicia Garza started a movement that changed how many people think about race. One of the pioneers behind the phrase #BlackLivesMatter, Garza co-founded the Black Lives Matter Network in 2013 and remains a seminal leader in the effort to organize for racial justice. Garza argues for a new outlook in community organizing in which social movements are more accommodating and understanding of burgeoning activists.

From Hurricane Katrina’s racial impacts to Jay Z’s hip hop politics, Michael Eric Dyson has uplifted race-related academia through his analysis on a diverse array of Black cultural topics. Dyson examines how the death of George Floyd jump-started a social movement that has been brewing for more than 400 years. Join Michael Eric Dyson in conversation with CNN’s Angela Rye as they both offers ways to finally address and grapple with systemic racism and racial tensions in the United States.

Speakers:

Alicia Garza

Principal, Black Futures Lab; Author, The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart

Michael Eric Dyson

Ph.D., Op-Ed Columnist, The New York Times; Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University; Author, Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America

Angela Rye

Principal and CEO, IMPACT Strategies; Political Commentator, CNN; Political Analyst, NPR

