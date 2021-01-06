Tuesday, January 12 at 2:00 pm

The Global Economy After COVID-19

As each country manages the pandemic differently, the already fragile global economy has been disrupted by broken supply chains and shifts in demand. Now we’re questioning the role of the government, the future of capitalism and changing our values. The choices we make now could change the world for decades. On this week’s episode, we will explore the future of the global economy.

Guests:

James Manyika, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz

Gillian Tett, Chair of Editorial Board and Editor-at-Large, US, Financial Times

To listen to the audio of “The Global Economy After COVID-19” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.