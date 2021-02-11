Monday, February 15 at 2:00 pm

Security in an Uncertain World: How Intelligence Fights Far-Right Extremism

As the US reckons with the shock of the Capitol insurrection on January 6, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies are investigating white nationalist groups suspected of organizing the attack. It seems clear that far-right extremism is a threat to our homeland security, but it’s a global problem too. Security forces around the world are struggling against similar threats in their own countries. In this episode, Ray Suarez talks with two intelligence agents, one in Germany and the other in the United States. What have they learned in their fight against violent extremism?

To listen to the audio of “Security in an Uncertain World: How Intelligence Fights Far-Right Extremism” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.