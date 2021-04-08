Wednesday, April 14 at 2:00 pm

The Greenest Metaphor

What language should environmentalism employ? Is it a 'war' on climate change? Or is it a 'race'? Are we trying to cure a sickness in the earth? Or rescue the world from impending doom, as though it's a damsel in distress? Metaphors are deeply embedded in science, media, politics — and human thought. Sometimes picking the right metaphor can lead to rapid progress. But using the wrong one can backfire spectacularly. This episode looks at why metaphors matter when it comes to climate change.

To listen to the audio of “The Greenest Metaphor” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.

