Wednesday, April 21 at 2:00 pm

Climate Courage

Reports of wildfires, hurricanes, and extinctions are frightening, yet we rarely hear people talking about the mental health impact of these changes. This hour-long show explores how addressing the mental health impacts of climate change can make us more effective at combating it. We hear stories about the challenge of facing the facts, and bearing the grief, hopelessness, and fear that may come up. We listen to young people voice their doubts about having children given the uncertainty of the future. Finally, we consider how taking action can lead us to greater strength and connection. Safe Space Radio combines compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give you the tools you need to start finding your own courage.

A third grader tackles his fear of climate change

A professor offers climate anxiety counseling on the street

An activist goes to the U.N. climate talks—while a flood ravages her hometown in India

To listen to the audio of “Climate Courage” on Safe Space Radio online, please click HERE.

