World Affairs

Published April 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT

HR McMaster: The World Doesn’t Revolve Around You

H.R. McMaster, a retired Army lieutenant general and former national security advisor, says the last twenty years of US foreign policy have been characterized by a belief that the world revolves around us. The result? A series of strategic blunders, from the war in Iraq to our missteps in Syria. And we’re not the only political power players who are guilty of “overconfidence” and “strategic narcissism.” In this episode, we look at what happens when you think you know what you’re doing and don’t listen to the people you are trying to help.

