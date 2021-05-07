Safe Space Radio - From Violence to Voice

From Violence to Voice

The experience of violence is shaped by shame and silence. We’ll hear stories about how silence and shame define the experience of violence for everyone involved: the victim, the perpetrator and the bystander, with a special focus on white bystanders and racist violence. We explore how violence is dehumanizing, and leads survivors to blame themselves. We also hear about the forces that make it difficult for victims and bystanders to speak up. This hour long show is about the power of overcoming shame and silence by telling the truth about violence. Through compelling stories and expert reflection, we explore how finding voice and bearing witness can become part of recovery for both individuals and communities.

