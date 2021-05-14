A Special Report from APM and Minnesota Public Radio

How George Floyd Changed Us

As we mark a year since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, join MPR News host Angela Davis for a reflection on how he changed us.

In this one-hour special, you’ll hear a range of voices articulating the transformation that’s taken place on both personal and community levels --from the young people whose worldview has been forever altered to the community members working to ensure the Black man killed when a police officer kneeled on his neck is never forgotten. We’ll also check in with a renowned expert on trauma and healing on what gives him hope a year later.

Host

Angela Davis

Angela Davis is the host of MPR News with Angela Davis, a weekday talk show on MPR News. She joined MPR News in November 2018 after more than 25 years of television reporting and anchoring in the Twin Cities and other cities throughout the country. Before joining MPR News, Angela anchored morning and evening newscasts at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and KSTP-TV in St. Paul. She has won five regional Emmy awards for anchoring and covering breaking news. Her television career included jobs at CNN in Atlanta and local stations in Washington, DC, Dallas, TX and Lexington, KY. Angela holds a journalism degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and grew up in southern Virginia.

