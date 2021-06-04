The Science of Change

Cycles are hard to break. Once you get into the habit of eating badly, not exercising, or procrastinating, finding purpose and success can seem like an insurmountable goal. No matter how many books you read, podcasts you listen to, or YouTube how-to videos you watch, you're still not where you want to be. But maybe there’s still hope. Award-winning Wharton professor and "Choiceology" podcast host Katy Milkman understands the blockages she says are preventing you from making change. She has spent her career studying behavior change, and she offers a new strategy for breaking bad habits to make personal change.

In her new book How to Change, Milkman suggests new solutions for getting where you want to be. Backed by case studies, personal narratives and innovative research, Milkman encourages readers to focus on timing, turn temptation into assets, and give others advice to help people achieve more and meet success. Turning an uphill battle into a downhill one is the key to success, and Katy Milkman is here to show how it can be done.

Join us as Katy Milkman offers an indispensable, research-based approach for designing your life and achieving your goals, once and for all.

Speakers:

Katy Milkman

James G. Dinan Professor, The Wharton School; Author, How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be

In Conversation with Charles Duhigg

Contributor, The New Yorker; Author, Smarter Faster Better: The Transformative Power of Real Productivity

To listen to the audio of “The Science of Change” on Commonwealth Club Of California, please click HERE.

