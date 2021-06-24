World Affairs

How Has COVID-19 Changed Education?

As COVID-19 spread rapidly around the globe last year, teachers, parents and students scrambled to adapt to a world in lockdown. Some students turned to virtual and hybrid learning. Others had in-person school with social-distancing and masks, but some saw school closures and increased responsibilities at home. Now, many Americans are starting to get vaccinated, making it easier to imagine a normal school year in the fall, but the pandemic has disrupted the education of about 1.6 billion students worldwide. This massive disruption not only limits the skills of students now, but it could have economic implications for the rest of their lives.

In this episode, we look at the lasting effects of the pandemic on education around the world.

Guests:

Xiaoyang Liang, lead education specialist at the World Bank Group

Alice Albright, CEO of the Global Partnership for Education

Whitney Dwyer, teacher at MetWest High School in Oakland, CA

Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter at KQED

Hosts:

Teresa Cotsirilos, senior producer, WorldAffairs

Ray Suarez, co-host, WorldAffairs

