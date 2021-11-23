© 2021 Maine Public
SPEAKING IN MAINE: Susan Choi

Published November 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST

Thursday, November 25, 2021

National Book Award-winning novelist Susan Choi has made a career of challenging conventional perspectives through her extraordinary body of fiction. In this talk and reading, part of the Stephen E. King Chair lecture series, Choi discusses how her fiction often evolves from her own life circumstances into "worst case scenario" versions of it; and how her real-life rage inspired the formal disruptions that culminated in her award-winning novel Trust Exercise.

