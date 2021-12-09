NO COMPROMISE from NPR and WAMU: Episode 6: A One-Man Propaganda Band

Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting. Discover a social media empire with an unapologetic vision of gun rights—generating millions of likes, follows, and dollars. From WAMU’s Guns & America project, reporters Lisa Hagen of WABE and Chris Haxel of KCUR expose how three brothers from the most uncompromising corner of the gun debate are turning hot-button issues into donations and controversy. The radio series is hosted by NPR’s Sarah McCammon.

In this episode:

A battle for the GOP in Idaho. Plus: “confrontational politics.” What it is and how the Dorr brothers are popularizing it. And an unexpected update about the Dorr family.

This is the final episode of a six-part radio series based on NPR’s podcast, No Compromise.