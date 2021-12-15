Intelligence Squared, U.S. Debate: Is Amazon Good for Small Business?

Amazon has come a long way since online book sales. When it comes to revenue, it's the world’s biggest internet-based company. But what makes the "everything store" so ubiquitous? In large part, it’s the small and medium-sized businesses that use the platform to sell their goods. This year, more than 1.9 million of these businesses participated in its marketplace, which accounted for some 60 percent of Amazon's retail sales. But was it ultimately good for them?