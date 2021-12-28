Ideas from the CBC: Passaggio

Passaggio is a term from classical singing, used to describe the transition area between vocal registers. It's also the title of a documentary by radio producer, Pamela Post — about the transition of her daughter, formerly known as Holly, who was a serious student and performer of vocal music, to the person who's now her son, Asher. The documentary captures the pain and joy of this intimate passaggio, as Asher confronts the pain of medical procedures, and the prospect of losing both his musical career and his partner. A story of love, family, and ultimately triumph.