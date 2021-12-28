World Affairs Council: What In The World Happened In 2021?

This week, World Affairs is looking back at 2021’s biggest stories from around the world. As we turn another corner, we ask: what’s happening with the Iran nuclear negotiations? Where does the European Union come down on defending Ukraine against Russian incursion? And as China’s economic leadership grows in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, can the rising superpower stay out of regional entanglements? Host Ray Suarez explores why these stories matter for the road ahead.