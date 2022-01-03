Resolved: Your Anti-Diet New Year: Deconstructing Diet Culture

Part two of a three-part series from WUNC's Embodied. This week’s program unpacks the science that props up diet culture with a registered dietitian and certified internal medicine physician. They trace diet culture’s history as far back as ancient Greece and talk through some of society’s moralistic arguments against fatness. They hear from listeners about their dieting experiences, and learn from Mirna Valerio, an ultra runner in a larger body who has pushed back against weight stigma.