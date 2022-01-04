Ideas From The CBC: Missed Connections
Tuesday, December 4, 2021
Forging connection is a concern lying just below the surface of this turbulent pandemic era. We struggle with what it means to relate to one another, how to communicate, and understand what's truly important in life. On this episode, winners of the Canadian Governor General's Literary Awards read from their writing, new and old, and reflect on that theme of connections — especially on the complicated, and not-so-obvious ways that we make them.