City Arts and Lectures: Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Today’s encore presentation of City Arts and Lectures was recorded in 2010 with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu dedicated his life to fighting for basic civil and human rights for all. This program, recorded on March 17, 2010, was just after the publication of a book he wrote with his daughter, “Made for Goodness, And Why This Makes All the Difference”. Desmond Tutu died on December 26, 2021, at age 90.