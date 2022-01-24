© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

World Affairs Council: Where in the World Are All the Vaccines?

Published January 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Monday, January 24, 2022

How did Brazil go from being an epicenter of the pandemic to becoming a world leader in vaccination rates? Is your booster shot taking away someone else’s vaccine in a poorer country across the planet? And, nearly two years into the pandemic, are we vaccinating everyone who wants or needs it? As Omicron sets COVID-19 case records around the world, today’s edition of World Affairs answers your questions about how things got so bad, and what can be done to finally bring the pandemic to an end.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected