World Affairs Council: Where in the World Are All the Vaccines?

How did Brazil go from being an epicenter of the pandemic to becoming a world leader in vaccination rates? Is your booster shot taking away someone else’s vaccine in a poorer country across the planet? And, nearly two years into the pandemic, are we vaccinating everyone who wants or needs it? As Omicron sets COVID-19 case records around the world, today’s edition of World Affairs answers your questions about how things got so bad, and what can be done to finally bring the pandemic to an end.