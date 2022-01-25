Climate One: Managed Retreat: When Climate Hits Home

Southeastern Virginia currently experiences the fastest rate of sea level rise on the Atlantic seaboard, and that’s only projected to accelerate. On the west coast, between $8 billion and $10 billion of existing property in California is likely to be underwater by 2050, with an additional $6 billion to $10 billion at risk during high tides. Increasingly, local and regional governments are considering – and starting – buyouts of flood-prone properties. Today’s edition of Climate One asks: how will we manage the homes, farms, naval bases and infrastructure destined to go under water?