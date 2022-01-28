Commonwealth of California: Her Honor: LaDoris Hazzard Cordel

There is only one room that bears witness to marriages, divorces, adoptions, and criminal proceedings - the courtroom. Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell has sat in this room and dedicated nearly five decades of her life to putting justice back into the justice system. As the first African American female judge to serve on the Superior Court in northern California, her years on the bench have put her front and center to the societal microcosm that is the courtroom. In her debut book "Her Honor: My Life on the Bench ... What Works, What's Broken, and How to Change It," Judge Cordell gives an inside look into a judge's chamber.