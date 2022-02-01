Ideas from the CBC: Landscape of Disgrace

Like many countries in the West and elsewhere, Poland has experienced an upsurge in far-right, ultra-nationalist movements. Part of that political tack is homophobia. Attacks on the rights and standing of LGBT people, as they're predominantly referred to in Poland, are commonplace. But they're fighting and resisting. The central question for Poland, and throughout many countries in our historical moment is this: who's a "real" citizen, who isn't, and who gets to decide?