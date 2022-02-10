© 2022 Maine Public
Commonwealth Club of California: Jonathan Greenblatt: "Fighting Hate Here And Now "

Published February 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Thursday, February 10, 2022

With a significant increase in hate crimes in America, the country finds itself on a terrifying path. Anti Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt's mission is making sure that what has happened in our lifetimes in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia does not happen here. In his new book, "It Could Happen Here: Why America Is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable-And How We Can Stop It," Greenblatt demonstrates how antisemitism, racism, and other insidious forms of intolerance can destroy a society, taking root as quiet prejudices but mutating over time into horrific acts of brutality.

Listen Here: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/archive/podcast/adls-jonathan-greenblatt-fighting-hate-now

