Climate One: State of the Unions: Navigating Job Creation and Destruction
Monday, February 21, 2022
With expanding electrical infrastructure and some jurisdictions beginning to ban gas appliances in new construction, the transition to a clean energy economy is already happening. Understandably, labor unions that represent workers tied to the fossil fuel infrastructure are digging in their heels. Today’s edition of Climate One asks: how can we transition to a low-carbon economy while protecting good-paying jobs?