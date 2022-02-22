© 2022 Maine Public
Climate One: State of the Unions: Navigating Job Creation and Destruction

Published February 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Monday, February 21, 2022

With expanding electrical infrastructure and some jurisdictions beginning to ban gas appliances in new construction, the transition to a clean energy economy is already happening. Understandably, labor unions that represent workers tied to the fossil fuel infrastructure are digging in their heels. Today’s edition of Climate One asks: how can we transition to a low-carbon economy while protecting good-paying jobs?

