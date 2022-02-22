Ideas from the CBC: Feminism Is Dead. Long Live Feminism.

Feminism today is wracked with inequality. Women of color say there is little to no space in the hierarchy of feminist organizations, advocacy groups, or scholarship for women who are not elite and white. On today’s IDEAS, we hear from author Rafia Zakaria, who says feminists must have a reckoning within and that white women must make space for those women who may not be the policymakers or theorists, but who live the feminist struggle every day of their lives. Without this reckoning, feminism itself is in danger of becoming irrelevant.