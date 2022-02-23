World Affairs Council: How to Stop a Civil War (Before It Starts)

Acclaimed author Barbara Walter suggests that American exceptionalism, the belief that things are different here, may have blinded us to patterns we’ve seen previously around the world. From the former Yugoslavia to South Africa to Brazil, Walter and World Affairs host Ray Suarez examine risk factors that can contribute to the outbreak of violence, and how social media adds fuel to the fire. If bipartisan discord and events like January 6th are signs of instability within American democracy, what can we do to turn it around?