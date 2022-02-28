Commonwealth Club of California: Economic Forecast

On today’s edition of Commonwealth Club, we hear a macroeconomic update from Stanford University's Michael Boskin and a focused look at inflation from leaders facing the issue on-the-ground in California, including the head of the second largest port in America, as well as the CEO of a global supply chain company. The forecast will focus on what unpredictability will mean for the economy as a whole, particularly around inflation, and what it means for the American economy, American consumers and American investors in 2022