Intelligence Squared: Should We Edit Genes to Make Better Babies?

A genetic disease runs in your family. Your doctor tells you that, should you wish to have a child, that child is likely to also carry the disease. But a new gene-editing technology could change your fate. It could ensure that your baby is healthy. However, critics say gene editing technology will exacerbate inequality, pressure all parents (and nations) into editing their children to stay competitive, and meddle with the most basic aspect of our humanity. Today’s program asks: should we use gene editing to make better babies?