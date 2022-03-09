Ideas from the CBC: Poetics of Space

Picture your childhood home as a map of the mind. Remember and imagine again how Its hidden nooks and crannies give space to daydream, create and replenish. That's the central idea in Gaston Bachelard's 1958 seminal book The Poetics of Space. It's a hard-to-define book — part architecture, philosophy, psychoanalysis, memoir. And it continues to feed the creative spirit and our ongoing need for purposeful solitude and wide-open fields for our imagination.