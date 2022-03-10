Climate One: Cow Poop and Compost: Digesting the Methane Menace

In a 20-year time frame, methane is 80 times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide. Nationally, 37% of methane emissions come from cows. 17% of all US methane emissions come from food waste rotting in landfills. In California, a new law went into effect directly addressing the state’s methane emissions from organic waste and dairy farms. Today’s Climate One asks: what effect will this law have on industrial agriculture and the general population?