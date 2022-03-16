Speaking in Maine: 2022 Camden Conference: Europe's Foreign Policy Challenges, Part One

For today’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2022 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s virtual event was “Europe Challenged At Home and Abroad.” Today’s episode is the first of two focusing on Europe's Foreign Policy Challenges. We’ll hear from Pierre Vimont with his talk entitled “A Difficult Path to Becoming a Relevant Actor” and Daniela Schwarzer with her talk “How Can Europe Hold Its Own Between China and the USA?”