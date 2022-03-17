Speaking in Maine: 2022 Camden Conference: Europe's Foreign Policy Challenges, Part Two

For today’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2022 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s virtual event was “Europe Challenged At Home and Abroad.” Today’s episode is the second of two focusing on Europe's Foreign Policy Challenges. We’ll first hear from John E. Herbst with his talk entitled “The US Approach to Managing the Kremlin Challenge in Eastern Europe.” This will be followed by Q&A with Herbst along with yesterday’s speakers, Pierre Vimont and Daniela Schwarzer