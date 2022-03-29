© 2022 Maine Public
Ideas from the CBC: Covid Generation

Published March 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Over the past two years, millions of teenagers around the world have missed out on the rites of passage that generations before them experienced as a matter of course. Add to that their increased levels of anxiety and isolation, and it quickly becomes apparent why the COVID Generation stands apart as a uniquely marked one. This documentary features three teenagers: in Taiwan, Ireland and Kenya. They each recount how the pandemic has altered the course of their lives.

