Ideas from the CBC: Covid Generation
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Over the past two years, millions of teenagers around the world have missed out on the rites of passage that generations before them experienced as a matter of course. Add to that their increased levels of anxiety and isolation, and it quickly becomes apparent why the COVID Generation stands apart as a uniquely marked one. This documentary features three teenagers: in Taiwan, Ireland and Kenya. They each recount how the pandemic has altered the course of their lives.