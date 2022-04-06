Common Wealth Club: Heather McGhee-The Sum of Us

What does racism cost us? Tying together economics and deeply personal stories from across the United States that convey the cost of a broken system, political strategist Heather McGhee roots out the racist policies and politics that she says plague the finances and lives of Americans. In her debut book "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together," she makes her case: racism and a flawed zero-sum structure are at the root of all our dysfunctions.