2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Coping with COVID and Climate Fatigue

Published April 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Thursday, April 7, 2022

For two years the global community has grappled with an unprecedented pandemic. At first, most people were willing to do what it takes to keep themselves and others safe. Two years in, many feel exhausted by the effort and by the general anxiety of living with COVID. The global community simultaneously faces an even greater existential threat: climate change. For those fighting to stave off this slower-moving catastrophe, fatigue is a familiar feeling. Today’s Climate One asks: what have we learned from two years of COVID disruption that can inform how we deal with climate fatigue?

