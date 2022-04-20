Commonwealth Club: Wajahat Ali with Krista Tippett
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Wajahat Ali is an acclaimed journalist and lawyer whose writings cover the intersection of social justice, politics and race. His first book, "Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American," details his Bay Area upbringing, his early career as a lawyer, and how he become one of the foremost and funniest public intellectuals in America as a middle-aged dad. Join him and Krista Tippett, host of On Being, to learn how we can all help cultivate a more compassionate and inclusive America.
Listen to the episode here: Commonwealth Club