Intelligence Square, U.S.: Thinking Again with Adam Grant: The Power of Debate, and Knowing What You Don’t Know
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Adam Grant asserts that the hallmark of a productive debate is not persuasion, but insight. A good argument is not only about convincing, Grant explains, but also to learn. In his new book, Think Again, Grant explores a set of cognitive skills that might matter more than pure aptitude: the ability to rethink and unlearn. That is the focus of this conversation; the capacity to change your mind, and why it matters more than ever.