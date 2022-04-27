Wajahat Ali is an acclaimed journalist and lawyer whose writings cover the intersection of social justice, politics and race. His first book, "Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American," details his Bay Area upbringing, his early career as a lawyer, and how he become one of the foremost and funniest public intellectuals in America as a middle-aged dad. Join him and Krista Tippett, host of On Being, to learn how we can all help cultivate a more compassionate and inclusive America.

Listen to the episode here: Commonwealth Club: Wajahat Ali with Krista Tippett

