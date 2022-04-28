Ideas from the CBC: Reimaging the Northwest Passage

When Sir John Franklin set out to find the Northwest Passage in 1845, he never returned. His two ships and entire crew disappeared in the Arctic. But from that mystery, began the stories. Inuit locals finding relics from the expedition. People in London walking past a statue of Franklin. And a Canadian writing a song about the Passage. So why do we keep coming back to these Franklin stories? What do they say about us? And what does it mean today to seek a Northwest Passage?