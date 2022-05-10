Commonwealth Club of California: Rep. Jamie Raskin: "Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy"

The January 6 attack on Congress is a day that will live on in infamy, yet for Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin, this was just the next in a sequence of tragic events that changed his life forever. Having lost his son to suicide only days before and days later leading the ensuing impeachment effort against Trump, Rep. Raskin’s 45-day journey at the start of 2021 is an inspiring epic of strength, tragedy and determination. On today’s edition of Commonwealth Club, congressman Raskin recounts his moving story of balancing tragic personal loss and appalling political violence simultaneously, and how he found hope to press on in his darkest moment to continue fighting for American democracy.

Listen to the Episode Here: Commonwealth Club of California