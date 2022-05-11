World Affairs: The End of Neutrality? Finland’s NATO Bid

For the last century, Finland has walked a diplomatic tightrope between East and West. A former Russian imperial holding and Soviet target, the independent baltic nation boasts a free market economy, EU membership, and regional defense partnerships. Yet, Finland has always stopped short of formally joining NATO. That is, until Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.On this week’s episode of WorldAffairs, we tackle the question, how does a country–or an individual–survive the threat of Russian aggression?